Former EVOLVE star, "The Blue Collar Badass" J.D. Drake, took to Twitter to announce that he is now a free agent.

Drake may be best remembered for his WWN/EVOLVE World Championship unification match against Austin Theory at EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Show that aired on the WWE Network on July 13, 2019.

"Guess what? I'm a free agent...," Drake wrote. When a fan commented on the post saying, "When the world starts turning let's get you into @MLW for some time. It's big boy season over here", MLW responded with a gif image of a man nodding in agreement.

Drake actually worked some NXT live events earlier this year in February, but there's no word yet on if his future will include working with WWE.

As noted last week, WWE has now officially purchased EVOLVE Wrestling. The deal was recently finalized after several months of negotiations, and it will allow the company to use the EVOLVE brand name and produce EVOLVE events.

