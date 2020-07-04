Former ROH and CZW star, Necro Butcher, announced via social media that he has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Necro Butcher, who's real name is Dylan Summers, posted a status to his Facebook page that read, "Finally got that elusive diagnosis, stage 3 Hodgkins, it was taking forever, multiple biopsies and procedures, I might be that happiest guy ever to hear he has cancer."

Summers will reportedly have 6-8 cycles of chemotherapy to treat his diagnosis. Stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma is indeed a serious matter, although, 75-90% of those who get diagnosed with the disease and treated survive for over five years.

Necro Butcher has been a part of NWA in the Southwest, as well as companies like CZW and ROH. He may also be well-remembered for his role in the 2008 Darren Aronofsky film "The Wrestler" where he played himself competing in a hardcore deathmatch.