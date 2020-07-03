Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz noted on Twitter that he had many "spirited debates" with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon over "cheap heat" in the storylines.

"Cheap heat" is when a wrestler uses an easy way to get boos from the crowd, such as insulting the city they're in or a local sports team. Vince is said to be a big fan of the tactic.

"Got into many, shall we say 'spirited debates' with Vince about 'cheap heat' and agree it can be a lazy crutch when overdone or non-organic but when it's done right, it's a thing of beauty. Nice @Kazeem! #FortheBenefitofThoseWithFlashPhotography #ItsTrue," Gewirtz wrote.

Gewirtz was responded to a tweet from former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide, who left the company in 2019. Kazeem had re-tweeted a WWE On FOX clip of Elias and Kevin Owens receiving major cheap heat during an October 2018 RAW episode, after they took a shot at the city of Seattle, Washington for losing their basketball team. The Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 2007 and are now known as the Oklahoma City Thunder. Elias and Owens were booed for more than 6 minutes that night on RAW, in a moment that was a hot topic at the time.

"If i can bottle what i felt after producing this and drink it, i would be a junkie," Kazeem tweeted on the segment before Gewirtz posted his reply.

Kazeem then responded to Gewirtz and posted a GIF of MLB player Bryce Harper. He wrote, "I'll liking it to swinging for home runs, right? Lol like most of the time you'll just strike out, but when it connects?"

Gewirtz responded, "True! And I'm going to imagine that gif is of Harper striking out rather than hitting a home run!"

Gewirtz left WWE in 2015 and now works as the Senior Vice President of Development for The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company.

