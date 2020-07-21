FS1 will continue to air throwback WWE content on Tuesday nights, at least through mid-August.

There were reports that the last WWE programming on FS1 Tuesday nights would air tonight with the SummerSlam 2016 replay. FOX Sports issued a statement to John Pollock today and denied that report.

FOX Sports confirmed that they will continue airing WWE shows on FS1 Tuesday nights through at least Tuesday, August 11.

"Tonight's airing of SummerSlam will not be FS1's final airing of a WWE in the Tuesday night timeslot, we will continue to have WWE content on FS1's Tuesday nights through at least Tuesday, August 11," said FOX Sports in their statement to Pollock.

FS1 has been airing classic WWE content as the lead-in to WWE Backstage on Tuesday nights for several months now. Backstage stopped airing in June, but FS1 has continued to air WWE pay-per-view replays.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's SummerSlam 2016 replay. It's interesting that they did not mention the match that saw then-WWE Champion Dean Ambrose (current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley) retain over Dolph Ziggler.