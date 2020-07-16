FS1 is continuing their trend of airing classic WWE content on Tuesday nights. SummerSlam 1992 from London's Wembley Stadium will be airing next Tuesday, July 21 at 9 PM EST, according to PWInsider.

SummerSlam '92 was the first-ever WWE pay-per-view held in the UK, and it was also the first time an Intercontinental Championship match headlined a WWE pay-per-view event.

You can see the full card for SummerSlam 1992 below:

*WWF Intercontinental Champion Bret Hart vs. Davey Boy Smith

*WWF Champion Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior.

*The Undertaker vs. Kamala.

*The Legion of Doom vs. Money, Inc.

*Rick Martel vs. Shawn Michaels.

*Crush vs. Repo Man.

*The Natural Disasters vs. The Beverly Brothers.

PWInsider notes that there were additional matches that did not air as part of the pay-per-view but were utilized on Prime Time Wrestling in the weeks that followed. There is no word yet on if these matches will be included in the show. Those extra matches include:

*The Bushwhackers & Hacksaw Duggan vs. The Mountie & The Nasty Boys.

*Tito Santana vs. Papa Shango.

*The Bezerker vs. Tatanka.

*Nallz vs. Virgil.