Georgia Smith's family is rooted in the pro wrestling business. She certainly has fond memories and stories, but also tragic ones. This includes losing her dad the British Bulldog and uncle Owen Hart at a very young age. Georgia is excited Davey Boy Smith is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but also understands why Owen hasn't.

"I'm close to Oje, Martha and Owen's son. We talk back and forth. He voiced his opinions about it. I asked him one time what the plan was and if they were going to do it. He said no and his reasons. He explained his reasons as you saw in the 'Dark Side of the Ring.' I feel like that is up to Martha and Oje. It's their call. If they don't want to do it, then people need to respect that."

Smith never had intentions of lacing up the boots, but that doesn't mean she didn't want to get involved in some fashion. She put her broadcasting skills to use in MLW conducting interviews.

"I had a lot of fun working in MLW. I loved working with Harry and Teddy and Brian Pillman Jr. I met a lot of cool friends there. It was fun traveling with my family and getting experience on TV because as you know I got my degree in broadcasting. I enjoyed it," she said.

"Where I'm looking in the future for it, I'd love to eventually work for WWE. At this time, I don't know if that will happen with everything going on and what the future holds. I want to keep doing what I'm doing for my dad. It's a labor of love for me. I love waking up and doing his social media and making people happy. It makes me happy. It's a healing process. I would like to continue to grow my dad's legacy and brand. I feel this isn't it for my dad. I feel like there are different avenues and things that should be done for him."

Georgia is inspired by the women in pro wrestling right now. Even going as far as saying maybe she would have thought more about entering the ring more had there been such a female presence. She sees the progress made with still work to be done as evidenced by reading the horrific stories under #SpeakingOut on social media.

"Back when I was younger, it was quite a male dominated sport. I credit all the girls and women because it's not easy. It's not an easy job, especially for women and what we see on social media. The pressure," Smith said. "Those girls who have been out there and kicking ass every night and doing a photoshoot and travel.

"Credit to them. As for the 'Speaking Out,' I think everyone has the right to share their stories. I know Sammy Guevara had said some derogatory things about Sasha Banks. That they had spoken and had a conversation and how Sasha wanted people like Sammy to learn from this and grow from it. I stand with what these women are saying. We're listening."

Along with her career goals, Georgia has put much time and effort into keeping the British Bulldog's legacy alive.

"I felt like there weren't any platforms for my dad. I felt there was something missing. I wanted to do something to honor him," Smith said. "As a daughter posting videos and photos and content, it weirdly made me feel closer. It was quite the healing process for me. I also was in kind of like in a depressed state at this time and wanted to put my love and heart into this. Every day I wake up and post something of him, and I want to continue working on it for as long as I can.

"I had no idea starting social media like it is that it would grow like it did and open doors to different opportunities. I had no expectations. I didn't know the Hall of Fame was going to happen or anything else. It was just my love for him. I feel like the work of my dad is not finished.

"I've done a lot with his page so far on social media. I felt like I could do more. You can only do so much on Instagram. So I thought about making a website. It's going to be kicking off with my dad's diet, workouts, workout DVDs, what he did for cardio, an online store for U.K. and U.S. so my dad's fans can get cups and mugs. It's just another way to honor him. With all this stuff going on and all the negative things in the world, I saw this as something positive to do."

