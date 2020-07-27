Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Brandon Cutler looks for Best Friends and Orange Cassidy to see if they have a bit. The group is figuring out how to kill Cutler, and have a whiteboard of a bunch of different methods (wolves, anvil, ghosts, polio, etc). They notice Cutler, stand in front of the board, and say the list is for another Brandon. Cutler then says he's the only Brandon on the roster. Taylor erases the name, then re-writes...Brandon. He realizes his mistake and runs off with Trent as Cassidy just does a duck and cover position in the room to hide.

* Last week's show ended with John Silver getting destroyed by Brodie Lee and his stack of papers. We just see Silver laying on the floor with papers all around him.

* Alex Abrahantes with another edition of "Speaking Spanglish" with Santana and Ortiz. "Tiki tiki" is this week's words that can literally mean anything. Jake Hager then joins the group and tries out the phrase, "Hey Mami, go in the kitchen and get three cervezas and the tiki tiki." Hager immediately gets a call from his wife asking what he just said. She sends Dasha out to cuss Hager out and yank him off-screen by his ear. Hager runs away as Dasha chases after him on a bike.

* Colt Cabana goes to talk with Kenny Omega, but Michael Nakazawa stops him. Colt asks why not, Nakazawa says Omega is gonna "f--- you up." Colt asks Nakazawa if he can tell Kenny that Colt says hello, Nakazawa says sure. He walks into the room and Omega asks Nakazawa if he was talking to someone, he says nope!

* After another loss, Cutler is frustrated with Peter Avalon and Leva Bates, he wondered why they threw books in the ring. Avalon says they were getting there asses kicked and had to do something, Cutler doesn't want to cheat to win. Avalon has a different opinion on that. Cutler says when they finally win, it's going to mean something. Cutler doesn't want to cheat to win, it should be based on their skill and talent. Avalon heads off to think about things, Cutler says they're still a team.

* "Big Money" Matt bumps into Frankie Kazarian who is still talking with his weird accent. Kazarian wants to know where the water is that will help him out. Matt says "Broken" Matt got some water from the lake of reincarnation, and now they can broker a deal. He wants $500 for it, Kazarian can't believe it, and offers $300. Hardy gives him $300 worth of it, Kazarian tries some and it's just vodka. Kazarian then forks over another $100 and it's tequila. They go back and forth and Kazarian finally gets the water, which changes Kazarian back to his usual ways with the "Do ya?!" bit.

* Backstage, "Big Money" Matt Hardy talks with Private Party about their upcoming match. Matt (with a mask on) is holding some lighting to help with the segment, the guys joke that it's not actually him. Matt drops the "deadass" line on them.

* Young Bucks at ringside to see Cutler and Avalon go against FTR.

* Matt Jackson talks to someone on the phone about TV ratings, asks about the 50+ demo, AEW didn't quite win this week. Matt says he'll try a hail mary this week. In a calm voice, Matt narrates while he colors in his latest "50+ seconds for 50+" segment.

* Brodie Lee barks at The Dark Order, says there's six of them in the group, but only three have done a great job. He tells Silver and Reynolds they are the worst. He tells Uno the guys are his responsibility. "What about this little f---ing idiot?" Lee points to Silver. "I don't even like him!" Uno responds. Lee looks up and see Griff Garrison staring at him. Lee gets mad and barks at Silver and Reynolds to get him out of here. Silver is cracking up multiple times in the segment when Lee yells at him. The two kick Garrison out of the room. Lee then asks for papers. Uno puts a football helmet on, Lee spins around throws the papers and they bounce off the helmet. Lee tells Silver to pick the papers up. Lee says to take the helmet off and cracks him over the head with the papers. Lee wonders if anyone has any questions, Silver raises his hand and asks "Who the f--- is Griff Garrison?" Lee yells, and leaves the room.

* Locker room, Hangman Page looks for FTR and thanks them for saving his ass against The Dark Order. FTR says it's cool and when they came to AEW they weren't exactly welcomed, but Page has been cool with them. FTR says if he needs anything, they'll be around. They go to leave, but Page asks them if they want to get a drink at the hotel bar. FTR is more than happy to throw back a couple. Page heads off with them, telling Cutler to stay behind. "Don't tell Matt and Nick," Page says to Cutler. The trio leaves. Joey Janela randomly (maybe by mistake?) walks in through the doors on his phone, Cutler says "Hey, Joey." Janela sounds like he's talking to his mom.