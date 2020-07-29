Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater (Heath Miller) will make his Impact Wrestling in-ring debut on next Tuesday's show.

Impact has announced that Miller will challenge TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose next Tuesday night on AXS TV.

Slater tweeted about the match and wrote, "Next week!!! Watch the hell out. @TheMooseNation @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV"

Below is the announced line-up for next week's Impact on AXS:

* TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose defends against Heath Miller

* Interview with Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards defends in an open challenge

* Rich Swann will make an in-ring announcement

* Impact X Division Champion Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh