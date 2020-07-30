WWE's resident leprechaun, Hornswoggle, recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo to look back at his career with the WWE.

'Swoggle, whose real name is Dylan Postl, touched on the relationship he had with Vince McMahon behind the scenes, and he says that the CEO is similar to any typical boss in the way he manages things. Dylan ultimately wishes he would have picked Vince's brain more.

"I was so intimidated and I think that's one of my biggest regrets in my career is, I worked with [Vince McMahon] every week, with him, next to him within these scenes and I should have just randomly picked his brain," Postl explained. "Because he would have answered any question I had. He's that kind of person where he doesn't care. You ask him something, he'll answer it.

"I wish I would have taken the opportunity but I was 21 years old and he's the boss…. I just talked about how intimidating he is and people walk on eggshells around him at times. And I get asked every time, ' Is he mean, is he a dick?' No. He's like any boss. If my boss at Target wants this job done this way and I do it this way, he's not going to be happy, like any boss.

"Now this boss runs a weekly worldwide television show, multiple shows a week, on top of running the company, on top of running the merchandise, the advertising, everything," Dylan added. "He runs the show, he has his hands in every cookie jar with that company. As long as you do what he asks and you fulfill that, you're golden.

Dylan has a variety of stories he can tell from his time on the road, including one he shared about a segment on WWE SmackDown he was scheduled to do with Finlay and The Undertaker. Apparently, Dylan fell asleep and missed his cue because he had been drinking too much from the night before.

"There is a famous story in the book that we talk about how that night I was supposed to do a spot with the Undertaker, where Finlay was gonna come under, roll me out, throw me in the ring, and I was gonna have an interaction with the Undertaker. The night before, I was a little over served on the tour," Dylan said. "I had a few too many and I was sleeping under the ring, and I am laying face down. Finlay lifts the apron and just sees me laying face down, he thought I got knocked out from one of the beams. Nope, I was just sleeping. He goes, 'Hey! Wake up!' I wake up, I look at him, and he goes, 'What are you doing?' and he throws me in [the ring] and now I realize, 'Oh Shoot, I just missed my cue. And the Undertaker is above me. '

"He throws me into the ring and the whole time I am going, 'I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so sorry.' But he gets to the back and goes 'What happened?' and I go ' I fell asleep' and he goes, 'You fell asleep!?' It's one of those things we look back on and we laugh about so much now because just everything leading up to it was awesome. It's one of those cool moments I will never forget."

With the story being that Hornswoggle lived under the ring, Dylan has spent many hours underneath the squared circle waiting for his moment to appear. He revealed that he once spent 7 hours straight under the ring.

"I was under there for 7 hours one time. I slept - that was the craziest part, I could fall asleep under there," Dylan said. "And I could hear what was going on above me, I could hear the matches just by the movements and the crowd reactions. I would know what was going on above me. I would bring my PSP, my gaming device under there, play that, and sleep, and just hang out. I was comfortable. I would get dressed under there."