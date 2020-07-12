- Above, Otis and Mandy Rose each show off some easy meals to make while in quarantine. Rose puts together some spaghetti squash mac and cheese, while Otis did "Mac and Jack."

- Today, Brock Lesnar turns 43 years old. Other birthdays today include: Sami Zayn (36) and "The Hurricane" Shane Helms (46).

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Aleister Black, Billie Kay, and Sasha Banks.