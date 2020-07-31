- Talk 'N Shop A Mania premieres this Saturday on pay-per-view. This event may be one of the wildest shows in a long time, featuring Rocky Romero, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in what is dubbed the best #WorstPPVEver. It's not for the faint of heart, the easily triggered or offended, and make sure to put the kids to bed first. You can check out a clip from the event above with "Nature Boy" Paul Lee and Maria Kanellis doing a sultry dance. Below is the official press release:

THE WORST PAY-PER-VIEW EVER IS HERE The next evolution of Talk 'N Shop is here. Rocky, Doc, and Karl are here to bring you the #WorstPPVEver. Witness "Wrestling's Greatest Parody Event", Talk 'N Shop A Mania. Some will call it the #WorstPPVEver, but we call it the best #WorstPPVEver. All your favorite raunchy characters have graduated from your headsets, to your big screens! Join Sex Ferguson, Chadd 2 Badd, Rocky Romero, and some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling for a wild, booze-soaked wrestling event. Talk 'N Shop A Mania has everything you need, including a Boneryard match. A scene from the match is below. From the diabolical minds of The Hoots, you're in for something special… straight out of Gallows' backyard. Talk 'N Shop A Mania premieres on August 1 2020, at 6:00pm PST. You can purchase it for $14.99 on FITE TV. Don't be a nerd, buy the pay-per-view LIVE. Wrestlers include: Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Rocky Romero, Chico El Luchador, Sex Ferguson, Chadd 2 Badd, Heath Miller, Brian Myers, Chavo Guerrero, Alex Koslov, Mike Bennett, Maria Kannelis-Bennett, Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton, David Penzer, D-lo Brown, Rhino, Willie Mack, Johnny Swinger, Swoggle, Teddy Long, Mike Knox, Lodi, Sick Boy, Big Reese and more! Presented by "Pro Wrestling Tees", "Pork King Good", and "Highspots.com"

- Ric Flair is a part of the Celebrity Slots app, which allows fans and players the opportunity to win experiences and prizes from their favorite celebrities like "The Nature Boy". It's free to download and to play and fans can spin to win prizes ranging from VIP meet-and-greets to video chats, celebrity recorded messages and more. It is described as a one-of-a-kind, star-studded influencer monetization platform that allows fans and players the opportunity to win celebrity experiences through Sweepstakes. Their celebrity experiences range from VIP meet-and-greets, concert tickets, signed sports memorabilia, video chats, celebrity recorded messages, gift cards and more. Fans will also be treated to unique celebrity sound bites, graphics, challenges, and big wins on this free-to-play mobile game.

In addition to Flair, Celebrity Slots has scheduled the release of games for Amber Rose, Dennis Rodman, Foodgod, Peter Madrigal, Joe & Melissa Gorga, Thunder From Down Under, Natalie Eva Marie, Mia Khalifa, Julian Gil, Thor and Derrick Lewis.

Celebrity Slots officially launched on June 15th and is free to download and is available on both the App Store and Google Play. You can get more information at this link.

- MJF cut a promo on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, campaigning to become the next AEW World Heavyweight Champion. The following day, Impact seemed to suggest that the promo was inspired by a segment they aired in 2015. They shared a video on their Twitter of EC3's #EC3ForChamp campaign, you can check it out below: