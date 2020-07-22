It looks like Saturday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view drew the highest number of online buys in a long time.

Early indicators from the event show that Slammiversary had a strong showing on pay-per-view. PWInsider reports that Slammiversary appears to have drawn the most online buys for the company "in a long time." FITE does not release their streaming numbers and it will be a few months before we have any numbers from traditional pay-per-view providers.

Due to the buzz coming out of Slammiversary, it's also likely that Impact had some replay buys this week. FITE is currently offering the Slammiversary replay for $39.99 on their platform.

Slammiversary also did well on social media this past weekend. While the show did not make the Google Trends list for Saturday night, Impact announced that Slammiversary broke all social media records for the company.

Impact touted the "highly-anticipated free agent reveals and hard-hitting championship matches" that drove record-setting engagement across Impact's various digital platforms.

"IMPACT Wrestling captured the world's attention on Saturday night," said Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore in a press release. "Slammiversary 2020 was the result of two-and-a-half years of hard work by our incredible team and talented roster, along with new additions who have decided to bet on IMPACT."

Below is Impact's full announcement on the Slammiversary social media success: