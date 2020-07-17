Impact Slammiversary will take place tomorrow from Skywalk Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET! The event is available on FITE and traditional PPV.

Tomorrow's card will feature Eddie Edwards, Trey, Ace Austin, and a mystery opponent vying for the vacant Impact World Championship.

Below is the full lineup:

Impact World Championship (Vacant)

Eddie Edwards vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. Mystery Opponent

TNA World Heavyweight Championship (Old School Rules Match)

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

Impact Knockouts Championship

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Tag Team Open Challenge

The Rascalz vs. Mystery Opponents

Impact X-Division Championship

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

Impact World Tag Team Championships

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan

Gauntlet Match (Winner become number one contender for Impact Knockouts Championship)

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeh vs. Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary vs. Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie