Impact Slammiversary will take place tomorrow from Skywalk Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET! The event is available on FITE and traditional PPV.
Tomorrow's card will feature Eddie Edwards, Trey, Ace Austin, and a mystery opponent vying for the vacant Impact World Championship.
Below is the full lineup:
Impact World Championship (Vacant)
Eddie Edwards vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. Mystery Opponent
TNA World Heavyweight Championship (Old School Rules Match)
Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer
Impact Knockouts Championship
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Tag Team Open Challenge
The Rascalz vs. Mystery Opponents
Impact X-Division Championship
Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey
Impact World Tag Team Championships
The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan
Gauntlet Match (Winner become number one contender for Impact Knockouts Championship)
Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeh vs. Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary vs. Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie