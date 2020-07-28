The first television viewership figures for Impact Wrestling this year were reported over the weekend by PWTorch.

Showbuzz Daily, which has been the main source for television ratings, stated in the past that they do not receive ratings data for AXS TV.

Last week's episode of Impact Wrestling, which featured the fallout from Slammiversary, averaged 163,000 viewers. Despite it being the first appearance of several recently released WWE stars on the show, it was only up 4.5% from the 156,000 the show averaged the week prior. It was up significantly (21%) from the 135,000 viewers the show averaged the week before that.

In the key 18-49 demo, last week's Impact averaged a 0.05 rating, which was tied with the February 25th episode for their highest rating in the demo this year.

PWTorch noted that the pandemic has affected Impact's television viewership as well. Impact had averaged 174,000 viewers from January through March. Since April, the show has averaged 147,000 viewers, a drop of 15%. Nine of the first ten weeks of the year garnered more than the 163,000 viewers that last week's show averaged.

Here is a list of the average number of viewers that Impact has averaged since 2013, when the show was on Spike TV. Please note that no viewership data is available for 2019, when the show was moved to the Pursuit Channel. Also, the numbers are only for first run episodes and do not include replays. If you use the numbers below, please credit Wrestling Inc.

2013 (Spike TV): 1,263,308

2014 (Spike TV): 1,155,383 (-8.5%)

2015 (Destination America): 340,480 (-71%)

2016 (Pop TV): 310,808 (-9%)

2017 (Pop TV): 282,712 (-9%)

2018 (Pop TV): 252,392 (-11%)

2019 (Pursuit): N/A

2020 (AXS TV): ~158,000 (-37% from 2018)