Impact Wrestling has announced their first-ever virtual fan fest for Slammiversary Saturday.

The two-hour Slammiversary CELL-ebration will take place on Saturday, July 18 at 11am ET, just hours before the Slammiversary pay-per-view. The experience is open to fans around the world, but is limited to the first 100 registrants. You can still register at this link.

Madison Rayne and Josh Mathews will host the event, which will stream via Zoom. Impact Tag Team Champions The North, Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, Deonna Purrazzo, Willie Mack and others will also appear.

The cost of the CELL-ebration is $100 plus $10 shipping & handling. The package comes with an official Slammiversary t-shirt, a $25 gift certificate, autographed photos, a personalized video message from an Impact wrestler, plus vintage TNA trading cards that wrestlers will open during the event. The first 50 fans to register will also receive a free three-month subscription to the Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine.

Mathews noted on Twitter, "This is going to be a blast! We will bring you behind the scenes of #Slammiversary! From the Production Truck to the ring and everything else! Interact with your favorite Stars and Knockouts all from the comfort of home."

Impact announced the following on the virtual event:

**Items will be shipped approximately one week after webinar

***Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine subscription will be shipped directly from PWI