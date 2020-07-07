Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Ringo's Big Birthday Show is expected to run approximately four minutes long tonight so IMPACT will begin at 9:04pm ET on @AXSTV and Twitch.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a Knockouts tag team match!

Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (w/ John E Bravo) vs. Kylie Rae & Susie

Rosemary and Susie start the match. Rosemary gets in Susie's face and calls her out for being an "idiot" for turning good. Rosemary backs Susie into the corner. Susie reverses out and sends Rosemary flying with a monkey flip. Susie rolls Rosemary up three times for a pin, Rosemary gets her shoulders up in time. Susie tags in Kylie Rae. Before Susie leaves the ring, Susie slaps Rosemary, then heads back to her corner. Rosemary tags in Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie has Rae locked up in a head scissors, Rae reverses the hold. Both women get back up, Rae flips Valkyrie over with a hurricanrana.

Susie makes her way back into the ring. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Rosemary and Valkyrie team together with a dropkick/German Suplex combo. Susie is close to the ring post; Rosemary locks in The Upside Down on Susie. Rae is back in. Rae sends Rosemary across the ring. Rosemary rises up. Valkyrie is back in. Rae locks in the STF (Smile to the Finish), and gets the victory!

Winners: Kylie Rae & Susie

Mathews and Rayne run through tonight's card, along with the matches coming up at Slammiversary.

Backstage: Chris Bey and Johnny Swinger are upset that Swinger is banned from ringside during his match against Willie Mack at Slammiversary. Swinger says that he's going to grab a protein shake and see if he can change Impact management and the referee's minds.

Swinger seems like a man with a plan tonight. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xBEkUsU3nh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2020

Up next, we're about to see a four-way tag team match!

TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum vs. XXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) vs. The Deaners

A big brawl breaks out amongst the four teams. Cousin Jake flies off the top rope and sends TJP and Fallah Bahh out of the ring. Cousin Jake takes flight on all seven men, who are on the outside.

**Their match will continue right after the commercial break. **