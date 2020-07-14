Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Tonight's Impact will be the go-home episode before Slammiversary on Saturday!

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a 5 on 5 Knockouts tag team match!

Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie (w/ John E Bravo) & Kimber Lee vs. Alisha Edwards, Nevaeh, Havok, Susie & Kylie Rae

Nevaeh and Tasha Steelz kick things off. Nevaeh spears Steelz, then drags her over to her side to tag in Havok. Havok takes each competitor out one-by-one. Hogan and Steelz are all over Nevaeh on the outside. Susie yells out, "That's bad," then summersaults on top of them. Kylie Rae is the only woman on the apron. She wants to be tagged in. Havok tags her in before she dives to the outside. Taya Valkyrie intercepts Rae. Valkyrie keeps the offense going with a snapmare boot kick. Rosemary hangs Rae off the ropes with an Upside Down. Valkyrie takes over the coverage will a later press cover on Rae. Rae escapes at 2. Valkyrie hits a double knee attack on Rae. She drags Rae over and gets Steelz to come in and take her place.

Steelz tries to keep Rae down with a sleeper hold. Rae rises to her feet only to be swung to the opposite side of the ring. Steelz tags her bestie Hogan in. Hogan grabs hold of Rae's hand so she can't tag anyone from her corner. Hogan pushes Rae towards her corner and brings Kimber Lee in. Lee rolls Rae over with a snapmare. She goes for a cover. Rae kicks out at 2. Lee puts Rae into a sleeper hold before the commercial break.

