Next Tuesday's Impact Wrestling episode will have a different timeslot.

Impact announced today that the July 7 episode will begin an hour late at 9pm ET on both AXS and Twitch.

The time change is due to AXS airing "Ringo's Big Birthday Show" with Ringo Starr at 8pm ET. The 80th birthday celebration for the Beatles star will benefit Black Lives Matter, MusiCares, WaterAid, and The David Lynch Foundation.

Matches announced for next Tuesday include Impact Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan, Susie and Kylie Rae vs. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie, a new Locker Room Talk segment with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger, plus a Fatal 4 Way Tag Team bout with TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. XXXL vs. The Deaners vs. Reno Scum.

A new Impact In 60 will then air at 11pm ET on AXS with a special look at the career of Rosemary. After that, the Impact Aftershock podcast will air online with hosts Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs.

Impact will return to the normal timeslot of 8pm ET the following week for the Slammiversary go-home show on July 14.

