Above is the opening teaser for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.

The promo takes a look at several returning and debuting wrestlers, including EC3, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. There are also shots of new World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards and new World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.

Regarding EC3, he's teasing that the feud with TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose will continue tonight.

"#TheNarrative continues. Today. Tonight. #impactonaxstv," EC3 tweeted today. "Tomorrow. Everyday. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3"

Gallows took to Twitter this morning to hype tonight's match that will see he and Anderson make their ring returns against Reno Scum.

"See @MachineGunKA & #BigLG make our @IMPACTWRESTLING debut against #RenoScum tonight @ 8pmEST on @AXSTV @Twitch #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore #brotherrating10," Gallows wrote.

Stay tuned later tonight for full coverage and more from tonight's Impact episode. Below is the announced line-up, along with several related tweets:

* Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Reno Scum

* Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee

* Katie Forbes shares her new photos and launches her website

* A medical update on Rich Swann, via satellite interview, following Slammiversary

* The premiere of the Wrestle House "reality show"

??SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT???? Tomorrow on @IMPACTWRESTLING I will be having my BIG WEBSITE LAUNCH???? Pictures you normally have to pay for will be FREE. 99?????? AYYYEEE???? TUNE IN TOMORROW NIGHT 8/7c on @AXSTV ?????? @TherealRVD #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/67CiRNsrq6 — KatieForbes (@TheKatieForbes) July 27, 2020

First title defense tonight

Lookin forward to facing @TheTreyMiguel one on one for the first time

You wanted a shot you got it

Time to bring it



Stacked show

We got Them #GoodBrothers debut and I am looking forward to the craziness that is #WrestleHouse#IMPACTonAXSTV #AiP https://t.co/BYwRWvHrUm — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) July 28, 2020