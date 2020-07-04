Philadelphia Cream Cheese has put out a "My First Cheesecake" commercial featuring indie wrestler Mike Verna (real name, Mike Taverna).

"My name is Mike Taverna, aka the Bring of Pain," Taverna says in the ad. "But today, I'm gonna make my very first cheesecake."

He creates his dessert by infusing some pro wrestling techniques, like smashing graham crackers with a chair and whipping up eggs while yelling, "tap out, eggs!"

Debuting in 2013, Taverna has worked for numerous promotions including: New York Wrestling Connection, Five Borough Wrestling, Fighting Spirit Wrestling, Tier 1 Wrestling, Chaotic Wrestling, and others.

You can check out the full commercial below.