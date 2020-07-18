AEW and Lucha Libre AAA star Jack Evans responded to one fan who wanted him to leave All Elite Wrestling.

The fan said Evans and Angélico would be better off if they signed with Impact Wrestling. The Hybrid 2 member replied that he's not going anywhere. He also gave praise to Tony Khan for paying him even though he hasn't worked in a while.

He tweeted, "I'm not trying to diss any other promotion, but #AEW let me do a 4 minute monologue using only First Person Shooter references and not to kiss ass but I am going to, @TonyKhan has continued to pay me despite the fact I haven't worked a 1/4 of the year. I'm not going anywhere."

It's interesting to note that Jack Evans has wrestled in Impact Wrestling in 2004 and 2011.

Below you can read his comment: