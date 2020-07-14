WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed on Instagram that he underwent successful surgery this week.

Jake apparently went under the knife on Monday. Today he tagged an Instagram photo from Advanced Urology in the Atlanta, Georgia area, and thanked Dr. Jason Lomboy for taking care of him. Lomboy is a Urologist/Urologic Surgeon who works out of Advanced's Marietta, GA location.

"Thank you to @advancedurology for taking superb care of @jakethesnakeddt! GOOD TO GO! #mydocisbetterthanyourdoc #jasonlomboy #ddt #AEWDynamite #advancedurologyrocks #wwehof #dirtydetailstour #alonetogether," Jake wrote on Instagram today.

Jake previously made a tweet on July 10 and noted that he was undergoing surgery on Monday of this week. He also confirmed that he would be at AEW's Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on Wednesday. Jake did not say what the surgery was for, but he did wrote, "Surgery on Monday hopefully the last for a bit."

Jake is currently managing Lance Archer in AEW.

You can see the related social media posts below: