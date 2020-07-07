Former ROH Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein took to Twitter last night and called the company out for allegedly covering up allegations made against top Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal. Lethal has issued a response, denying the allegations.

Klein recalled how J-Rocc was dismissed from the company after an incident, but claims that ROH ignored or covered up multiple allegations against Lethal.

"When @JRoccDaddy harassed a female member of @ringofhonor locker room, he was told to leave and was not welcome back. MULTIPLE women brought complaints & evidence of sexual misconduct/harassment by Jay Lethal.ROH ignored/covered it up. They only take action when convenient," she wrote.

She continued, "They are hoping to use another 'investigation' to wait everyone out until we 'forget.' Thank you, @ringofhonor for all of the truly wonderful things you do and have done. Now please address the bad behavior. Do better. Right now you continue to CHOOSE not to. #SpeakingOut"

Klein added in a follow-up tweet, "It's hard when your faves get called out. Imagine what it's like to be targeted/harassed by that person & not protected because he/she is a 'favorite.' People can be talented, friend to many, good for community, & also take advantage of & abuse others. Not mutually exclusive."

"In fact, qualities that make it hard to accept that a 'favorite' could do something horrible are the things they use to gain access to victims & escape accountability. They don't usually wear a sign or broadcast their bad intentions," she continued.

Lethal responded with a tweet and captioned it, "There is no comfort in silence anymore..."

Lethal's full statement reads like this:

"It has always been my choice to use silence to keep my dignity, refrain from publicly attacking people I'm not fond of, and relying on who I have been as a person to speak for itself. I've also never wanted to use MY platform to boost or give attention to any negativity. I do however know and realize that some people will sadly take my silence to mean something else. The #speakingout movement has given me hope that the industry that I've chosen to give my life to will become a better place. I've wanted to stand in support of all those brave enough to share their painful stories. Unfortunately I was afraid to due to the lies that are being said about me. I have never and would never sexually harass, sexually assault, rape or force myself on anyone. I would never use my status to deny anyone opportunities. Even now, it pains me to know that defending myself might somehow tarnish an important movement and cast doubt on real, troubling experiences."

A fan asked if Taeler Hendrix counts and Lethal responded, saying he did not do what she's accused him of.

"Of course she counts. I just didn't do what she accused me of that's all," Lethal wrote.

You can see the full posts from Klein and Lethal below:

They are hoping to use another "investigation" to wait everyone out until we "forget."



Thank you, @ringofhonor for all of the truly wonderful things you do and have done.



Now please address the bad behavior.

Do better. Right now you continue to CHOOSE not to.#SpeakingOut — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) July 6, 2020

In fact, qualities that make it hard to accept that a "favorite" could do something horrible are the things they use to gain access to victims & escape accountability.



They don't usually wear a sign or broadcast their bad intentions. — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) July 6, 2020