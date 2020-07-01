- Above is the latest video from the personal YouTube channel of Natalya and her sister Jenni, The Neidharts. This video features Natalya, Jenni and their mother Ellie giving a tour of WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart's home office. Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 on August 13, 2018.

- Sheamus will discuss internet rumors, his feud with Jeff Hardy and more during Thursday's episode of WWE's "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves. Below is the full announcement on the episode:

Sheamus storms WWE After the Bell this week Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella. This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time World Champion Sheamus returns to the podcast for an in-depth discussion involving everything from Internet rumors about his early career to his unyielding mission to resurrect his classic "Written In My Face" theme music. Plus, The Celtic Warrior gives some insight on his intensely personal rivalry with Jeff Hardy on SmackDown. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

- WWE has announced several special guests for next Wednesday's edition of The Bump - Jeff Hardy, Kacy Catanzaro, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and former NBA player Kenny "The Jet" Smith. The Jet will be on the show to promote the launch of The Jet Academy, his new virtual basketball school.