On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Jim Ross and Taz didn't mince words while sharing their thoughts about the ongoing Wednesday Night Wars.

When Excalibur, the host of the show, spoke glowingly about how "everyone in AEW loves professional wrestling," JR chimed in to address the battle for supremacy between NXT and AEW.

"Orange Cassidy has won me over, and we have so many young guys evolving in front of our very eyes," started JR, the WWE Hall of Famer, before asking pro wrestling fans to DVR NXT.

"This is going to sound like real ass kissing, but why is it even a choice on Wednesday night? DVR NXT and watch it later. Our sh*t is better, and I'm proud to be able to say that. It's not in defiance, it's just in reality."

Taz, who recently threw shade at WWE for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed to have not watched NXT in a long time.

"I don't even remember the last time I've watched that show. That's no bullsh** I don't give a rat's ass about it. I respect the men and women there who are taking bumps and working. I'm not trying to be a homer, I don't give a sh*t if someone thinks I am. I'm so locked into what we do I don't really give a rats ass."

Excalibur brought objectivity to the discussion by reminding viewers that "it's a lose-lose situation in an official AEW YouTube channel." That is when JR unleashed more shots at WWE, calling his former employer arrogant and omnipotent.

"Do any of the streaming shows that WWE network does ever mention us? Sh*t No. They are arrogant and omnipotent. Here is us, going on our YouTube channel, trying to build this entity, this brand on TNT, and I mention guys with WWE backgrounds all the time. So f*cking what?"

While piggybacking on JR's thoughts about WWE not acknowledging AEW on its programming, Taz addressed internet-based fans who have been critical of AEW for mentioning WWE, albeit not directly.

"We are not taking shots at WWE. We are actually not insulting your intelligence by acknowledging WWE. They are the ones insulting your intelligence. We bring them up because they are there. They are relevant and so are we. Whenever we mention ratings or whatever, in social media, it's because we're being transparent," said Taz.