As seen in the video above, WWE veteran John Cena appeared on last night's episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

The subject of the episode was "Coronavirus: Conspiracy Theories", and John delivers a monologue beseeching people to check their sources when they hear information about the pandemic. For whatever reason, Cena also unbuttons and takes his shirt off as he speaks.

"There's a lot of official looking stuff on the internet, not all of it's true," Cena says. "And there's some stuff that seems false but isn't, like this one: John Oliver and I are the exact same age. Yep, born on the same year and on the exact same day.

"That seems impossible that two human bodies can age so differently, but it's true," John continues. "I checked, and it's important to do that. So before you go believing a theory about the pandemic or share any information about the pandemic, it's good to know where that information is coming from."

Cena was last seen on WWE television competing against Bray Wyatt in the unique "Firefly Funhouse Match" at WrestleMania 36. Cena is set to appear in some more big Hollywood films next year, including F9 (Fast And The Furious 9) and The Suicide Squad sequel.