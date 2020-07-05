It looks like WWE made a quick change to the Asuka versus Bayley preview image for their match on this Monday's RAW.

As seen below, WWE removed Kairi Sane from the graphic less than 24 hours after including her in the match preview.

There's no word yet on if this change is the first of more to come, as WWE is reportedly writing Sane off of WWE television so she can return to Japan to be with her husband, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE has known about Sane returning to Japan since May, if not earlier, and the move has been in the works for a while.

Sane was reportedly scheduled to return to RAW for the most recent set of tapings at the WWE Performance Center, so the changed image was either to keep her appearance more of a surprise for the audience, or WWE ultimately decided to keep her off the show this week.

You can see the changed images in the tweets below: