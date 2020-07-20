As noted, WWE on-air personality Kayla Braxton took to her Twitter account back in June to disclose that she had COVID-19 for a second time.

"... PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Don't be dumb like me," Braxton tweeted at the time.

Now, Braxton has returned to Twitter in an effort to set the record straight surrounding her two positive Coronavirus tests. She also felt the need to comment on the insensitive things people have been saying about her online.

"Setting the record straight because some of you have been super unkind: I tested positive for covid late March. I notified my company and I left and quarantined for 4 weeks," Kayla wrote. "I then was released and tested negative. I still wore a mask and took all necessary precautions but the once again, I tested positive a month later.

"This time I had no symptoms but still, I left work and self quarantined for 14 days. Last night you were all tweeting super insensitive things regarding my health. A couple of you even said you thought I had died and maybe that woulda been for the best. Guys. This isn't okay," Kayla continued.

She noted how despite doing everything she could to avoid the virus both times, it still caught up with her somehow. Kayla hopes that people will approach COVID-19 with kindness, because it can affect anyone.

"When I said don't be stupid like me I meant, don't make the same mistake by thinking you can't test positive twice," Kayla said. "I did everything I could. And this can happen to you. Moral to the story is: stop bullying people online, especially for something that concerns health. It's so gross and you should be embarrassed.

"Let's all be better. This is a hard time for everyone and we're experiencing a state of the world we've never experienced before. Build each other up. Help people. Just be good to people. And to all of you who have lent your support, I've seen you. And thank you. We need more people like you," Kayla finished.

You can see Braxton's full letter below: