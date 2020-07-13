WWE NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee believes he and Dominik Dijakovic will headline WrestleMania one day.

Dijakovic and Lee have fought several times in NXT over the last year but that has just strengthened their bond, according to a tweet Lee made today.

"We beat the crap out of each other. Our bond strengthens through combat every time. Because of that, this is forever my dude. One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we'll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy. #FeastYourEyes," Lee wrote.

Dijakovic has been rumored for a main roster call-up to RAW soon. He has been off NXT TV since losing to Johnny Gargano on the May 6 NXT episode. Before losing to Gargano in May, Dijakovic last faced Lee in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title on the April 1 episode, which also featured Damian Priest. Lee just defeated Adam Cole on last Wednesday's Great American Bash Night Two event to become a dual champion on the brand. He's rumored to defend one of this titles against Karrion Kross at the Takeover event that takes place during SummerSlam weekend in late August.

You can see Lee's full tweet below: