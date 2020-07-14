WWE NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee has been confirmed for a segment during tomorrow's NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE just announced that Lee will appear on this week's show to address the NXT Universe. This will be his first appearance since last week's historic "Winner Takes All" win over former NXT Champion Adam Cole in the main event of NXT's Great American Bash Night Two.

WWE is teasing that Karrion Kross and Scarlett may interrupt the segment as Lee brings the brand into the Limitless Era. Kross vs. Lee for one of his titles has been rumored for the Takeover event that is scheduled for SummerSlam Weekend on Saturday, August 22.

Above is a new promo for this week's show, with another tease for Kross and Lee.

Below is the updated card for this week's NXT episode. Stay tuned for updates and remember to join us tomorrow night for live coverage at 8pm ET.

* Keith Lee ushers the NXT Universe into the Limitless Era as a dual champion

* Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest

* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defends against Tegan Nox

Below is WWE's new announcement on Lee's appearance: