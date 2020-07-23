- Dakota Kai vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai is likely for the "Takeover: XXX" event planned for SummerSlam Weekend on August 22. Kai attacked Shirai last week and then WWE released the above video package with Kai taunting the champ.

- Another special edition of WWE NXT UK will air on the WWE Network today - The Best of NXT UK. This episode will feature Mark Andrews vs. current NXT Tag Team Champion Fabian Aichner, Jinny vs. Piper Niven, Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis, and more. Niven, Andrews and Mastiff will also discuss the matches.

Below is WWE's announcement on the episode:

See Andrews, Niven and Mastiff on The Best of NXT UK today The WWE Universe can catch another edition of The Best of NXT UK today, this time featuring Mark Andrews, Piper Niven, Dave Mastiff and others. The special episode includes memorable bouts such as Andrews battling Fabian Aichner, Niven taking on Jinny, and Mastiff going toe-to-toe with Eddie Dennis. Andrews, Niven and Mastiff will also discuss what those bouts meant to their careers. Tune in today for The Best of NXT UK, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!

- NXT Champion Keith Lee took to Twitter after last night's main event, issuing a warning to Karrion Kross. For those who missed it, the main event saw Kross punish Dominik Dijakovic while Lee watched from ringside. Kross then got the win, making Dijakovic pass out in the Kross Jacket.

Lee warned Kross that now there is a problem between the two.

"You know Kross....originally I was laughing at you because of how clearly terrified you were of eating that choke slam from @DijakovicWWE. But then you brought in the stairs because you were getting smashed in a straight up and down fight with Dijak. NOW....we have a problem," Lee wrote.

Kross vs. Lee has been rumored for the "Takeover: XXX" event on August 22, but that has not been confirmed. You can see Lee's full tweet below: