SirLARIATO, a wrestling GIF maker, recently shared a story from a Daily DDT article written by Rob Wolkenbrod four years ago. The part of the story he shared was when Kota Ibushi was working the Cruiserweight Classic with WWE and had a backstage encounter with WWE Chariman and CEO Vince McMahon.

The quote from the article read, "the former NJPW star apparently went backstage sometime during the show. When Ibushi first went back there, he gave a 'high-five' to a 'big man'. Out of all the people in the building, that 'big man' turned out to be Vince McMahon, owner of WWE. Ibushi had no idea who he was, which made the staff 'really upset'."

Ibushi had since said that he was offered a full-time deal with WWE, but rejected the offer. He signed a full-time deal with NJPW last year.

AEW Executive Vice President and former Golden Lovers tag team partner Kenny Omega commented that talented wrestlers like Ibushi do not walk on eggshells or in fear of their bosses.

He tweeted, "Hard to believe, but yeah, some of the most talented wrestlers in the world aren't constantly walking on eggshells and scared s--tless of their boss."

That story is true by the way. https://t.co/01Tz8XfMHQ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 7, 2020