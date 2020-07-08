Tuesday marked 24 years since the nWo was born at the 1996 WCW Bash at the Beach Bash pay-per-view.

It was on July 7, 1996 when Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan came together to launch the most popular stable in pro wrestling history. Nash took to Twitter to mark the milestone.

"Happy 24th Birthday to us. NWO 4 Life. Thanks to the legion of fans some have been on for the whole ride others joined today. We couldn't have done it without you," he wrote.

Hall, Nash, Hogan and Sean Waltman were scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, as a group. The induction was delayed due to plans changing because of the coronavirus pandemic. It has been rumored to take place during SummerSlam Weekend in August, but that has not been confirmed.

You can see Nash's full tweet below: