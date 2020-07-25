ROH star Cheeseburger posed the following question on Twitter earlier today: "Who was the first 'name' you wrestler that was so good you realized how little you truly know, and helped you step your game up?"

Kevin Owens was among the responses, and initially named Brian Kendrick as someone who was so good that Owens nearly wanted to quit wrestling.

"There's a lot of them but the most memorable one to me isn't even someone I wrestled," Owens wrote. "Back in 2005, I watched @mrbriankendrick's match at an ROH show I was also on and was so blown away by how good he was that I'm pretty sure I told @SamiZayn I was going to quit wrestling!"

In a follow-up, Owens rattled off others that have inspired him over the years. That list included: Christopher Daniels, Steve Corino, Matt Sydal, CIMA, Fit Finlay, Paul London, and Super Dragon.

"The first one was @facdaniels in 2004," Owens responded. "Poor Chris! Then, throughout the years, @StevenCorino, @findevan, @supercima1115, @ringfox1, @LondonFU and @OfficialPWG's Super Dragon are all guys that made me rethink my entire existence after I had the chance to wrestle them."

At last Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules: Kickoff, Owens defeated Murphy.

