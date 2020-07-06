Kevin Owens took to Twitter tonight and commented on how much of an honor it was to team with Rey Mysterio.

"I'd say I spent 80 % of this year sporting various Rey Mysterio shirts. I'm wearing one right now, in fact. With a mask...of his mask! I really can't overstate how much of an honor it was to team with Rey on #WWERaw. This pic of us from last year will always be a favorite of mine," Owens tweeted.

Owens teamed with Rey on tonight's show to pick up a win over Seth Rollins and Murphy. The match was made after Owens hosted Rollins on The Kevin Owens Show, which ended in chaos to set up the tag team match.

As noted, Mysterio will face Rollins in an "Eye For An Eye" match at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view on July 19.

Below is Owens' full tweet with photos: