Pro wrestling veteran, Konnan, reportedly lost his mother a couple of weeks back due to issues related to COVID-19, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Konnan personally disclosed the news to Dave this week.

Konnan apparently didn't reveal the news of his mother's passing to many people except those close to him, hence why it is just now getting out to news sources.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our condolences to Konnan and his family through this difficult time.

As of late, Konnan has been lending a hand in promotions like Major League Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and AAA. He's been a part of the pro wrestling business for over thirty years and is an undeniable legend.

Similar to Konnan's situation, WWE's Lana revealed that her mother is currently in the ICU with a case of COVID-19 that's being worsened by her asthma. "My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers [heart emoji]," she wrote.

