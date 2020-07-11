Lana gave an update on her parents tonight on her YouTube channel, CJ Perry. As reported earlier this week, both Lana's mother and father tested positive for the coronavirus.

While talking about her mom, Lana said she is doing much better and has been off of oxygen for over 24 hours. She also revealed that her mom is now out of the ICU.

"So my mother is doing much better," revealed Lana. "They have had her off of the oxygen in the hospital for over 24 hours. Now that's incredible, thank you guys for all of your prayers and positive thoughts. Her oxygen, um the thing she has to breathe in, is doing - it's like you don't want it lower than 90 and it's like 93 right now. So that's really good. They've had her off of oxygen for over 24 hours and now she's out of the ICU. She is in a hotel room that they are talking about releasing her um today because she's doing much better. They said that she's not out of the woods though yet, so you know just keep her in your prayers and thoughts. She is doing much better, so thank you guys so much."

She said that her dad started to feel better yesterday. For a week, he was very weak and bedridden. Before he tested positive for the virus, he thought it was just simple pollen allergies.

"My dad is doing better," said Lana. "He's on about day 15 right now. He couldn't get out of bed at all for a week. Last week, he couldn't get out of bed, like he's not asthmatic like my mother is. My mom is very asthmatic and that's why it affected her lungs - my dad couldn't get out of bed, he was so weak. He thought he just had simple pollen allergies. Next thing you know he gets bedridden. Just be really really careful guys. My dad is doing better today. Yesterday was the first day that he started to feel better. Thank you guys for your prayers and your positive energy."

The full video is available to watch above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit CJ Perry with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.