Legado del Fantasma (WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) will be back on WWE 205 Live this week.

WWE has just announced that Mendoza and Wilde will team up to face Tony Nese and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott on tonight's show.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Nese and Swerve is the only 205 Live match announced for tonight as of this writing. Below is WWE's announcement on that match: