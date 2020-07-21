WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan made a viral tweet this afternoon about a wardrobe malfunction she had several months ago.

Morgan recalled how she prevented a bigger incident when crashing the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley back in December.

"Thinking back to when I crashed lanas wedding...my outfit did NOT call for a bra. I taped down (ladies u know what I mean) and very last second I put on a bra. And thank GOODNESS cause my top BROKE [hot face emoji] [woozy face emoji]," she wrote.

The wedding crasher segment in late December was Liv's big return to WWE TV. She would go on to feud with Lana for a few months but nothing major came out of the storyline. You can click here for a recent backstage report on the idea behind Liv's return and how she went to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Morgan has been away from RAW since late June, and there's no word yet on why she's been off. She stopped appearing right in the middle of storylines with Ruby Riott and Natalya.

Below is Liv's full tweet: