Liv Morgan retweeted a video of a 2014 Extreme Rules match between Hornswoggle and El Torito. She shared how the last live event she went to before she signed with WWE was the 2014 Extreme Rules PPV.

Liv wrote, "I was sitting in the front row ??????? this was my last event I went to just months before I started and I loved this match. I can literally see my hand in this video."

She also shared that there is a video where HHH was doing his entrance and his water spit got all over her shoes.

"There's also a video on my Instagram of HHH doing his entrance and his water spit got all over my shoes Face with tears of joy... but I'll let u find that," Morgan tweeted.

As noted last week, Liv Morgan teased fans that "all will be revealed soon." Morgan had recent storylines with Natalya and former tag team partner Ruby Riott

Below you can see her tweets:

