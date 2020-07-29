Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were a part of WWE's COVID cuts in April and the two have since signed with Impact Wrestling. Outside of Impact the two will also be producing Talkn'ShopAMania on August 1st, with a main event of Chad 2 Badd vs Sexx Ferguson in a "Boneryard Match".

Gallows discussed how AJ Styles feels about them parodying his classic WrestleMania match against The Undertaker when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"It did mean a lot to him. It meant a lot to Undertaker and it meant a lot to us. But AJ also gets us and has always gotten us and our sense of humor. He may not always agree with it but he's fully supportive," Gallows said before adding that Styles joined their Patreon and they did a deep dive with him about their WWE release.

"AJ was fully supportive, and as has been reported and to not beat a dead horse, we spoke and said our feelings on Paul Heyman. But AJ understand we're having fun. We even put a disclaimer at the beginning that said, 'Don't be offended by what you see here. Have fun and laugh along.' It's light-hearted and meant to be a good time and it is. There's a lot of colorful language and insider jokes and insider sh*t being said. But it's all with a big wink and we needed something like that. We needed to do something creative that was more light-hearted especially before we stepped back into television wrestling and Impact Wrestling."

He added that this gave their brand and Impact each a shot in the arm. Gallows also said that they will be much more serious on Impact so they wanted to make this parody before they shift gears and start appearing for the promotion on TV.

"This was cool and it's a creative liberty that we've never had before because Impact is fully on board with promoting Talk'nShopAMania. They're fully on board with co-promoting my Lariato Pro shows which will be available on the Impact Plus app which has every PPV in Impact history and all kinds of bonus content and independent stuff," said Gallows. "It's a good challenge for me especially when the world opens back up to beef up these shows that I've been running for years. I deliver a good product there because it will be available on that streaming app. I think it's a great time for both brands to grow with each other. It was just a great vibe…

"Wrestling has gotten fun again, which is exciting."

The Boneyard Match has been seen as The Undertaker's farewell to wrestling and potentially his last match. Gallows responded to host Nick Hausman when asked if he thinks Taker will climb in the ring again.

"I don't know. After seeing him there and how tough and hard he is, he definitely has one more in him," stated Gallows. "Early on in the shoot he goes to throw that back fist and his arm goes through the friggin' window. It's a lacerations, there's tendon and blood and a lot of swelling. If it was somebody else, they might have stopped that and there might have been serious medical attention but there wasn't. He wrapped it with a towel, took a 10 second break and he's back out there fighting and rolling around in the dirt. He's a bad ass dude; I watched it with my own two eyes. As far as that goes [with Undertaker having another match], in the right setting I think yeah.

"I think it was great for those two to do it in that setting because you can't have WrestleMania with AJ Styles and The Undertaker in an empty Performance Center. That's a match that deserves the crowd reaction that it would get. I said that at Slammiversary too. As much fun as Slammiversary was and as great as it was and as cool as it was and I think it was a big shot in the arm, but the only thing missing was when that Motor City Machine Guns graphic showed up at the beginning of the PPV, it would have been a hell of a pop. I told those guys it was a shame they didn't get to get that pop. It will be fun when the world opens up again to feel those reactions. The Boneyard Match was them doing the best they could do with what they had as a resource at the time. Creatively, it was where to go and what to do. But I think that probably AJ would like to give Taker that match with a big crowd and a big reaction. I know that."

Sex Ferguson will battle Chad 2 Bad in the main event of Talkn'ShopAMania on August 1st. For more info and to pre-order the event please click HERE. Doc's full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.