WWE superstar Mandy Rose recently took to her Instagram to share a new photo shoot in collaboration with Lee LHGFX photography, a company based out of Los Angeles and Miami.

Rose also writes some soundly advice about positivity, stating, "Look for something positive in each day, even if some days you have to look a little harder."

Rose has recently been feuding with former Fire and Desire tag partner Sonya Deville on weekly television, a rivalry that began after joining up with current Money In The Bank briefcase holder Otis. In real life, Rose and Deville still run their Damandyz Donutz shop together. You can find more about that at this link.

You can see Mandy's full Instagram post below: