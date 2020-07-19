WWE announced Kevin Owens will face Murphy on tonight's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules: Kickoff at 6 pm ET. The main card gets going at 7 pm ET on the WWE Network.

Upon catching the last-minute match announcement, Owens joked, "Oh! I better get over there then!"

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage. Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at the PPV.

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Tables Match)

The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Wyatt Swamp Fight (Non-Title Match)

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Kickoff

Kevin Owens vs. Murphy