WWE announced Kevin Owens will face Murphy on tonight's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules: Kickoff at 6 pm ET. The main card gets going at 7 pm ET on the WWE Network.
Upon catching the last-minute match announcement, Owens joked, "Oh! I better get over there then!"
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
Ziggler to reveal stipulation at the PPV.
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
WWE US Championship
Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Tables Match)
The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
Wyatt Swamp Fight (Non-Title Match)
WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Eye for an Eye Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Kickoff
Kevin Owens vs. Murphy
