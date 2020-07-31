WWE Smackdown superstar Matt Riddle has reiterated his desire to be the one that eventually retires Brock Lesnar from the WWE. However, Riddle clarified that he had to "build up his value" and become a worthy challenger to the Beast Incarnate.

"When I first started wrestling on the Indies, people asked me my goal and I said it was to retire Brock. However, I have nothing but respect for Brock, and my words were taken out of context. End of the day, I know what I have to do, I have to make myself valuable enough to get in the ring with him. And no, it won't be a one-minute squash match," Riddle told Corey Graves in last night's After The Bell podcast.

Riddle also revealed that watching Lesnar end The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 was the watershed moment which led him to transition from MMA to pro wrestling.

"When I watched Lesnar beat Undertaker, I felt like it was a new era (in pro wrestling) and that the sport was going towards guys like me. After watching WrestleMania 30, I just had to commit myself to this business," added Riddle.

In pursuit of becoming a pro wrestler, Riddle sold his house in Las Vegas and moved to Pennsylvania to join the Ring of Honor wrestling dojo. According to Riddle, he had to "rebuild himself" in order to get noticed by WWE unlike other crossover athletes such as Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Tyson Fury.

"I bet on myself, it was tough gamble but I had to go for it," recalled Riddle, who lived in his grandmother's house while wrestling six nights a week on the independent circuit.

In the same podcast, Riddle also offered clarification on his past comments about Goldberg. Last year, Riddle mocked Goldberg's match against The Undertaker at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, and subsequently had a backstage altercation with the WCW legend.

"Is Goldberg a moneymaker? Yes. Is he a stallion in his own right? Yes. I can't take that away from him. But he's not my cup of tea. Brock, on the other hand, has it all. I want a piece of Brock because he's awesome," said Riddle.

The Original Bro noted that he would refrain from calling out Goldberg and Lesnar in the future.

"I assured people in WWE that I won't call these guys out anymore. But I still want them (in the ring). I am not going away and I'm going to make myself valuable to the point where the money is on the table for these big matches. Can you imagine Riddle versus Lesnar? Bro…."

Riddle made his Friday Night Smackdown debut last month with an upset victory over AJ Styles. He is now reportedly in line to square off against Baron Corbin at WWE Summerslam.

