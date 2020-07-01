Veteran WWE Superstar Kane, also known as the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, has voted against a COVID-19 mask mandate in the county.

Reporter Zack Rickens noted on Twitter that Mayor Kane was the only person to go against the mandate at during the Knox County Board of Health vote this afternoon.

The Board voted 7-1 for the mandate that would have forced anyone inside certain buildings to have to wear a protective mask during the coronavirus pandemic as things start to re-open. It was noted that the Board will re-evaluate the mandate at its next meeting.

Kane was elected to be the Knox County Mayor in August 2018.

