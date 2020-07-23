Mercedes Martinez has joined The Robert Stone Brand.

Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Stone's client Aliyah take a loss to Shotzi Blackheart. Stone sold an ankle injury after the match after Blackheart drove her mini-tank over Stone's leg. Martinez then attacked out of nowhere and left Blackheart laying. Martinez later approached Stone and Aliyah backstage and said she needs someone to set up her big matches, handle the contracts and the other "crap she doesn't care about" outside of the ring, so she can focus on what she does best - hurt people inside the ring. Martinez also warned Stone not to overstep his boundaries, or she will permanently break both of his legs.

After losing his first client Chelsea Green earlier this summer, Stone has unsuccessfully tried to sign Blackheart and Rhea Ripley to his stable in recent weeks. The stable now features Stone, Aliyah and Martinez.

Mercedes also warned Stone on Twitter after the show.

"RESPECT the boundaries @RobertStoneWWE.... And our partnership will reach the highest levels of GOLD!!!," she wrote.

He responded, "DONE. Now can ya follow me?"

This exchange came after Stone buried the hatchet.

"The past is the past. It's time to work. Happy to be your Brand Representation. Welcome to the #RobertStoneBrand @RealMMartinez," he wrote.

Martinez returned to NXT TV back on Night 2 of the Great American Bash on July 1, defeating Santana Garrett.

