WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this week and praised WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Foley responded to a RAW tweet on McIntyre's promo about wanting a worthy opponent for SummerSlam, and said he's doing an excellent job during the coronavirus pandemic era.

"@WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE is doing an excellent job holding down the fort during unprecedented tough times," Foley wrote. "I hope he gets to address live crowds during his title reign, to get the #RoadWarriorPop he deserves. #RAW"

Drew has been rumored to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam, but that has not been confirmed. He will defend against Dolph Ziggler during next week's RAW in a gimmick match where the stipulation will be announced right before the match begins, by McIntyre. This will be a rematch from Sunday's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view, which saw McIntyre retain in a match that had Extreme Rules only for Ziggler.

You can see Foley's full tweet below, along with a reply from Natalya: