The newest WWE Break It Down features WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, which is currently available on demand on the WWE Network. In the clip above, Foley spoke about how much he enjoyed wrestling WWE Hall of Famer Sting during their WCW days.

"I loved wrestling Sting, we gelled very well together," Foley said. "We had good chemistry inside the ring, and he trusted some of my crazy ideas. That was a big plus for me."

Foley then pointed to their "perfect match" at WCW Beach Blast in 1992 (Falls Count Anywhere Match) as one that really stood out to him at the time.

"I did know right away that it was a special match," Foley recalled. "Yeah, you do know when something is going well, you do have a definite feeling when you've accomplished something special. And sometimes when things didn't go well those drives could just seem to last forever, and this one seemed to go by in a blink of an eye. I was just treasuring — this crazy thing — that's one of the things I missed when I left wrestling was that feeling when everything just seems perfect and you just want to relive it.

"There's some night you can't get to sleep because you're reliving that match in your mind. That was the case where I had a six or seven hour car ride, and I just thought about that match over, and over, again. At that time, I thought it was the perfect match for me."

You can check out Foley's comments in the video above.

