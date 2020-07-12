Former ROH and WWE star Mike Bennett is celebrating three years of sobriety. He was once addicted to prescription painkillers.

Mike wrote on Instagram, " Three Years Sober ????. Three years ago I had two choices: Stay on the path I was on and lose everything or take accountability and get clean.'I'm so incredibly thankful I chose the latter. Life is difficult, life is painful, life is messy. But life is also incredibly beautiful."

In August of 2017, Mike first shared with fans about his addiction, writing how he was two months sober.

That same year in June was when he made his WWE debut with his wife Maria Kanellis at Money in the Bank. Maria previously worked for WWE until 2010.

Both him and Maria were released from WWE on April 15, 2020, because of coronavirus-related business changes.

Below you can see his post: