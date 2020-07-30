PWInsider reported earlier today, United States District Court of The Middle District of Tennessee Chief Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. officially declared a mistrial in the Jeff Jarrett and Global Wrestling Entertainment vs. Anthem Wrestling lawsuit. Anthem is the parent company of Impact Wrestling.

Anthem had filed for a mistrial earlier today after the jury found them liable. The company claims that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett's attorney had prejudiced the jury by noting that Anthem's Ed Nordholm was not present on July 20 for the court proceedings.

Anthem also claims that they brought up numbers during the liabilities portion of the closing arguments even when it was stressed by the court that those were to be left for discussion when it was time to cover the potential damages.

The original verdict (which can be read below) has been vacated and the jury has been dismissed.

The following is the original verdict based on filings, according to PWInsider:

* The jury ruled that Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC is liable to Plaintiff Global Force Entertainment, Inc. for federal trademark infringement of the registered mark GLOBAL FORCE WRESTLING, violation of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, unjust enrichment, negligence, conversion, and federal unfair competition for infringement and Tennessee trademark infringement for usage of the GFW logo.

* The jury ruled that Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC is liable to Plaintiff Jeffrey Jarrett for violation of the Tennessee Personal Rights Protection Act.

* The jury ruled Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC was liable for federal trademark infringement of the mark GLOBAL FORCE WRESTLING.

* Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC is liable for unfair competition for infringing upon the GFW logo.

* Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC is liable for Tennessee trademark infringement for usage of the GFW logo.

* The jury ruled in favor of Global Force Entertainment, Inc. on its unjust enrichment claim, ruling that Anthem used the GFW content for their own enrichment without having the license to do so.

* The jury ruled that that Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC was negligent in deleting the original footage of the GFW Amped content.

* Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC is liable for conversion for its deletion of the original footage of the Amped content.

* However, the jury ruled that Anthem Wrestling Entertainment, LLC's liability in this action was caused by Jeff Jarrett's own breach of his fiduciary duty and his duty of loyalty and that Mr. Jarrett is liable to Anthem Wrestling for such breaches, so there may be damages he has to pay to Anthem.

* The jury ruled that Anthem's conduct against Jarrett/GFW was willful.

Judge Waverly has set a September 11 status conference to begin the process of setting up a new trial. He also ordered that the GFW Amped! tapes be preserved.